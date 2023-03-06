CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Cadillac man accepted a plea in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his part in a case involving criminal sexual conduct.
Shawn Douglas Zeeryp entered a guilty plea to an added count of fourth-degree CSC for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3, 2020, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of third-degree CSC will be dismissed.
If qualified, Zeeryp also will be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record.
A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plead guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view.
Bond was continued.
