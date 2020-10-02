Cadillac man accepts plea in CSC case

CADILLAC — A 64-year-old Cadillac man is awaiting sentencing after he accepted a plea recently in 28th Circuit Court regarding criminal sexual conduct offenses.
Michael James Tossey pleaded no contest to fourth-degree CSC for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Aug. 12, 2019-Aug. 17, 2019 in Haring Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
Earlier this year, Tossey originally stood mute in circuit court to one count of second-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older for his connection with the August 2019 incident. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge. As part of the plea, the second-degree CSC offense and the habitual offender enhancement will both be dismissed at sentencing. Both sides also agreed to place a sentencing cap of 90 days in jail, court records indicate.
The habitual offender enhancement added to the charge as a result of previous convictions of larceny over $100 in March 1984, fourth-degree CSC in November 1991, and CSC assault with intent to commit sexual penetration in July 2006. All of his previous convictions occurred in 55th Circuit Court in Harrison.
The court continued a $10,000 cash or surety bond. Tossey is expected to be sentenced within the next month.
