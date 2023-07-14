CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Cadillac man accepted a plea recently in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his connection to a criminal sexual conduct case.
Austin Nathaniel John entered a no contest plea to an added count of third-degree CSC for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of May 1, 2022, and Sept. 23, 2022, in Buckley. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
When he is sentenced in the next four to six weeks, John faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
As part of the plea, charges of possession of child sexually abusive material and first-degree CSC, relationship, will be dismissed at sentencing. The court also remanded or revoked his bond while he awaits sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.