Cadillac man accepts plea in CSC case

CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Cadillac man accepted a plea recently in 28th Circuit Court stemming from an accusation of criminal sexual conduct.
Brandon Thomas Boyett pleaded no contest to attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion for his connection with an incident on April 16 in Haring Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, the prosecutor agrees to dismiss a charge of first-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 years of age or older and a habitual offender second offense at sentencing. Sentencing should occur sometime in December.
A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
