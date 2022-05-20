LAKE CITY — A 35-year-old Cadillac man accepted a plea for his part in the theft of catalytic converters during his recent appliance in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Todd Aaron Baxter accepted a no contest plea to one count of larceny from a motor vehicle for his connection with incidents occurring in November 2021 in Lake Township. He faces up to five years and/or $10,000 in fines when he is sentenced.
As part of the plea, a second larceny from a motor vehicle offense will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement for a year cap on jail and restitution of $2,427.12 will be paid to the victim.
In a release by the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post, a person contacted the post on Nov. 22 to report a catalytic converter theft from a property on West Kelly Road in Lake Township. Police said the victim had parked a Cadillac Escalade that was for sale near the roadway.
When the victim went to start the vehicle to make sure the battery was charged, police said he noticed a loud noise coming from underneath the vehicle. It was at that point that police said the victim realized the catalytic converter had been stolen.
At the time of the initial report, police said there were no suspects, but surveillance footage from nearby businesses was checked, which showed a man in the area on the evening of Nov. 17. Police said the footage showed the man holding what appeared to be an illuminated cellular phone and a black bag.
Another camera captured the man leaving the scene in a white sedan that police said was driving in the area while the man was on foot. Police said the trooper then reached out to other area law enforcement agencies to see if they had taken any recent reports of catalytic converters thefts.
There had been none, but police said a Missaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy had stopped a vehicle in the area matching the description of the vehicle seen in the surveillance footage. The vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, was registered to a person in Cadillac and police said the passenger in the vehicle during the traffic stop was identified as Baxter.
Police said a trooper from the Cadillac Post and a Wexford County Sheriff’s Office deputy had investigated Baxter for similar thefts and he was incarcerated in the Wexford County Jail on similar charges. Several search warrants were executed, surveillance footage was reviewed, cellular phones were seized and footwear impressions from the Missaukee scene were compared to Baxter’s footwear in jail, according to police.
A report was turned over to the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s Office and police said an arrest warrant was issued.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and Baxter is scheduled to be back in court on May 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.