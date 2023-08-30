CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac entered four guilty pleas stemming from four different cases in 28th Circuit Court related to contractor work he completed illegally.
Jakob Lee Dexter-Mattson- Frontera entered a guilty plea to contractor fraudulent use of building contract fund, skilled trades regulation act — unlicensed practice of occupation or use of title, an added count of attempted false pretenses of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and a habitual offender second offense for his connection with an incident on between the dates of Feb. 18, 2020 and Sept. 13, 2021 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a charge of false pretenses of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
He also entered a guilty plea to contractor fraudulent use of building contract fund, skilled trades regulation act — the unlicensed practice of occupation or use of title, an added count of attempted false pretenses of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and a habitual offender second offense for his connection with incidents occurring on between the dates of June 25, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2020, in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a charge of false pretenses of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
In the third case against him, Dexter-Mattson-Frontera entered a guilty plea to contractor fraudulent use of building contract fund, skilled trades regulation act — the unlicensed practice of an occupation or use of title and a habitual offender second offense for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Sept. 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 in Boon Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
In the final case, he entered a plea on, Dexter-Mattson-Frontera entered a guilty plea to contractor fraudulent use of building contract fund, skilled trades regulation act — the unlicensed practice of an occupation or use of title and a habitual offender second offense for his connection with an incident on or between the dates March 30, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2021, in Cherry Grove Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
Leading up to his arrest last year, police were contacted by two different victims in September 2021 concerning a man they hired to do construction work, according to a release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.
The man, later identified as Dexter-Mattson-Frontera, had a warrant for his arrest out of Grand Traverse County for similar allegations when this case was opened in 2021, police said. The first victim hired Dexter-Mattson-Frontera to do work on his property, but police said he never finished the job.
Police said the other victim posted the need for a contractor on social media and Dexter-Mattson-Frontera responded. He was contracted to pour a concrete slab for a building, according to police.
The slab was poured, but when another contractor came to put up a building, police said they were unable to perform that job because of the poor quality of the slab, its unevenness and there were no footings.
Police said Dexter-Mattson-Frontera also failed to obtain a permit for the job, refused to fix the slab and another contractor was called in to finish the job at a cost of more than $11,000.
A report was turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued. Police said Dexter-Mattson-Frontera turned himself in on Nov. 30.
The court continued bond on each of the four cases and Dexter-Mattson-Frontera is awaiting sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.