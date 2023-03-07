CADILLAC — A 73-year-old Cadillac man recently entered a plea in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court stemming from his part with methamphetamine and criminal sexual conduct-related offenses.

Charles Edward Houde entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for his connection with incidents on or between the dates of Dec. 4 and Dec. 7 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of third-degree CSC possession of a dangerous weapon, metallic knuckles, and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.

Bond was continued.

