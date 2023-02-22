CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac man accepted pleas connected with two methamphetamine-related cases during recent proceedings in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Justin Michael Lackie pleaded guilty to charges of delivery of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of April 5, 2022, and April 15, 2022, in Selma Township.
As part of the plea, charges of delivery of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house or vehicle and three counts of felony firearms will be dismissed at sentencing.
At sentencing, Lackie faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 for the delivery offense and up to 10 years in prison and/or fines of up to $15,000.
He also pleaded guilty to a charge of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine stemming from his connection with an incident on May 12 in Haring Township. At sentencing, Lackie faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines.
As part of both pleas, a separate case stemming from an incident on May 27, 2022, involving additional drugs and weapons offenses, will be dismissed. Bond in both cases was remanded or revoked and Lackie is awaiting sentencing.
