CADILLAC — A Cadillac man accepted a plea recently in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court associated with child pornography.
Robert Edwards Beals pleaded no contest to possession of child sexually abusive material for his connection with an incident on March 11 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of using a computer to commit a crime will be dismissed at sentencing.
Beals faces up to four years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines when he is sentenced in a few weeks.
Bond was continued.
