Cadillac man allowed to withdraw guilty plea, will have case retried

BALDWIN — A Cadillac man who had been serving seven to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with an incident involving a vehicular pursuit and shots being fired at deputies in Lake County was granted another day in court.
On Monday, March 8, Randy Lee Smith, 36, withdrew guilty pleas of intentional discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle and felony firearms possession after the Michigan Court of Appeals found “there was no adequate factual basis for the guilty pleas.‘
Smith contends that he never shot at deputies and actually attempted multiple times to prevent his codefendant, Cody Haner, from doing so during an incident that occurred in 2019.
According to Cadillac News reports from that time, on July 19 around 4:30 a.m., Lake County Deputy James Buscaino tried to conduct a traffic stop on a 2005 Buick Terraza minivan in the area of State Road and 64th Street in Chase Township for moving violations, deputies said. Inside the vehicle were Smith and Haner.
The vehicle did not pull over and fled at a high rate of speed. Buscaino, along with Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Timothy Keena, pursued the fleeing vehicle. During the pursuit, multiple gunshots were fired from the vehicle at these deputies, law enforcement said.
The deputies did not fire back at the vehicle and after several miles lost sight of it and the pursuit ended. The deputies were not injured during the pursuit.
After their eventual arrest, both Smith and Haner were arraigned in Lake County on seven charges including two counts of assault with intent to murder and one count each of accessory after the fact to a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, fleeing police and felony firearms.
Haner, 37, later pleaded guilty to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and was sentenced to serve a minimum of nine years in prison.
According to the application for leave to appeal filed by John Vos, Smith’s attorney at the time, Smith never admitted to shooting at deputies.
Smith claims he was pressured into accepting the guilty pleas by his former attorney, Ravi Gurumurthy, and his mother. He also claimed that he was in fear for his life during the time of the chase, which is why he didn’t stop the vehicle.
“I recall my trial attorney recommended that I enter the guilty pleas, but for the reasons set forth below I believed it was wrong, and in fact at time of the plea I did not, and could not, admit to discharging a firearm, intentionally or otherwise, and did not admit to assisting another person discharge a firearm, and did not admit to possessing a firearm,‘ Smith stated in an affidavit.
In his application for leave to appeal, Vos argued that “Smith not only denied having fired any firearm from the vehicle he or Haner was driving but admitted to nothing that would make him guilty of intentional discharge of a firearm even under an aiding and abetting theory.‘
With Smith’s guilty pleas now withdrawn, Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper said they’ll start the case all over again, beginning with a probable cause hearing to determine what charges they’ll be moving forward with against Smith.
While Cooper intends to pursue the same charges he originally brought against Smith, ultimately it will be up to the judge to determine what charges will be bound over to circuit court.
“I’m confident we’re going to be bound over on serious felony charges,‘ Cooper said. “This isn’t going to be treated less seriously than it was before. We’re treating (Smith and Haner) as being equally responsible for this.‘
“We’re back to square one,‘ said Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin. “Things happen, we’ll have to deal with them accordingly. This can’t be handled in a halfway fashion, with all the time, energy and taxpayer dollars that already have been spent on this and now will have to be spent again.‘
Cooper said Smith will be transferred from prison to the Lake County Jail until his case is resolved. He said the probable cause hearing has been scheduled for March 26.
The Cadillac News left messages with Smith’s current attorney, Christine Frisbie, for comment but did not hear back by press time.
