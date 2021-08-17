CADILLAC — A 57-year-old Buckley man awaiting his murder trial was back in Wexford County’s 84th District Court for his arraignment on a new felony offense.
Alex Keith Mesler was charged with one count of malicious destruction of fire or police property, a jail security camera, for his connection with an incident on July 15 in Cadillac at the Wexford County Jail. If convicted, Mesler faces up to four years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Mesler is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.