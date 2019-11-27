Cadillac man arraigned on drug, domestic violence offenses

CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac man was arraigned on a single methamphetamine-related charge recently in 84th District Court.
Jeremy James Hatt was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Nov. 23 in Haring Township. A commission of a felony with a motor vehicle advisory was added to the file. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
Hatt also was charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Aug. 13 in Cadillac and Haring Township.
The charges in question are only accusations. Hatt is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court for the drug-related charge and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 3.
