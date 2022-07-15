CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac man faced multiple offenses, including fleeing police and child abuse, during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Daniel Alex Bell entered a not guilty plea to third-degree police officer fleeing and fourth-degree child abuse for his connection with an incident on June 6 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, Bell faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Bell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
