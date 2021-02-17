CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man was charged with a larceny offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Jake Thomas Spencer was charged with one count of larceny from a building, a cell phone from a factory and failure to report an accident for his connection with an incident on Feb. 4 in Cadillac. If convicted of the felony larceny offense, he faces up to four years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Spencer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Spencer was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Feb. 16.
