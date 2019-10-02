Cadillac man arraigned on police ARO, domestic violence charges

CADILLAC — A 61-year-old Cadillac man faced one felonious and one misdemeanor charge after his arraignment Tuesday in 84th District Court.
David Mark Bigelow was charged with one count each of police assault, resist or obstruct and one count of domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Sept. 30 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice also was added to the charges.
If convicted, Bigelow faces up to three years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines and fees.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Bigelow is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $500 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 8.
