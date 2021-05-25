A 33-year-old Cadillac man was arrested and turned over to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Sunday after he was involved in a police pursuit through four counties.
Wexford County Central Dispatch received a call around 7:48 p.m. from Lake County Central Dispatch Sunday advising that two Lake County deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit, according to a release from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. The Lake County deputies also were requesting assistance, police said.
The pursuit took police into Osceola County and then north on Mackinaw Trail approaching Wexford County. Police said the pursuit went into Wexford County for a brief period before leaving the county and entering Missaukee County. It was at that point the pursuit was ended by police, according to the release.
A short time later, police said a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post spotted the suspect’s vehicle traveling westbound on Stoney Corners Road and appeared to be headed back into Wexford County. At that time, deputies from both Lake and Wexford counties were at the Wexford/Missaukee county line at the intersection of Stoney Corners Road and East 48 Road.
Police said spike strips were deployed as the suspect drove by their location and deputies from both agencies reinitiated the pursuit. At this point, Missaukee County deputies also joined the pursuit and police said it continued west on East 48 Road.
Police said one of the tires on the suspect’s vehicle was flat and eventually came off the rim and the suspect turned north on South 41 Road. The suspect eventually came to stop at a dead end. The 33-year-old Cadillac man fled the vehicle on foot and deputies were able to chase him and arrest him in the median of southbound U.S. 131.
Although the suspect was turned over to Lake County deputies after Sunday’s pursuit, Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said his office is drafting a report, which will be sent to and reviewed by the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office for potential charges.
Monday afternoon, Daniel Lindell was charged in Lake County’s 79th District Court with one count of third-degree police officer fleeing for his connection with an incident on May 23. If convicted, Lindell faces up to five years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Lindell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Lake County Road Patrol Chief Deputy Chad Hurrle said the initial call came in at 7:11 p.m. Sunday of a suspicious person not acting right at the Old Carrieville Store in Luther. Once police arrived on the scene, contact with Lindell was made and it was confirmed he was not acting right and he was asked to stay put.
Hurrle said Lindell told officers he was just leaving, returned to his vehicle, started it and took off. Hurrle also said the vehicle Lindell was driving didn’t have a license plate on it. During the pursuit, Hurrle said speeds ranged between 60 and 80 mph. He also said there may be additional charges pending in Lake County.
The court issued a 10% of $7,500 bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on June 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.