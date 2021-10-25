CADILLAC — Police arrested a Cadillac man Sunday following a high-speed chase that began in Cadillac and ended near Meauwataka.
According to a Cadillac Police Department press release, around noon, officers attempted to stop a Ford Ranger pickup on North Lake Street near Haynes Street for having an improper license plate on the vehicle. The driver, a 39-year-old male from Cadillac, did not stop and attempted to flee. The vehicle turned westbound onto Haynes Street and continued to M-115.
He turned north on M-115 driving above the posted speed limit and almost hit numerous vehicles. A Wexford County Sheriff’s Deputy deployed spike strips on M-115, but the driver was able to avoid the strips.
The driver turned onto South 31 Road and continued until he lost control on a curve and crashed the vehicle. The driver was injured from the crash and was transported to Munson Hospital in Traverse City for possible nonlife-threatening injuries.
A loaded handgun and drugs were found in the vehicle and the driver was found to have a revoked driver’s license. The report from this incident is being forwarded to the Wexford County Prosecutor for review and charges.
The Wexford County Sheriff’s Department and MMR ambulance assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.