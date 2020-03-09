CADILLAC — A Cadillac man was arrested after making a false bomb threat with the intended target being a Fifth Third Bank.
The 39-year-old called a local news outlet at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 6 to let it know a bank robbery involving explosives was going to happen in Traverse City, according to a Traverse City Police report.
At the time, it was unknown which Fifth Third branch was the intended target and local law enforcement was positioned in the area of Fifth Third branches.
Through an investigation, the Traverse City Police Department learned the identity and location of the suspect who made the threat.
The suspect was then arrested without incident as he left his East Nelson Street home in Cadillac by Traverse Narcotic Team members.
The 39-year-old is currently being lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail on the charge of false report of a bomb threat, according to a press release.
The Traverse City Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Traverse Narcotics Team, Cadillac Police Department and the Michigan State Police.
