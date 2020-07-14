Cadillac man arrested after police say he broke into a home using a ladder

CADILLAC — A Cadillac man faces multiple charges after police say he scaled a home with a ladder and broke in through a second-story window.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Saturday, July 11, at 6:21 a.m., troopers from the Cadillac Post responded to a report of a home invasion in progress in Clam Lake Township.
A male suspect entered a second-floor window after scaling the two-story residence with a ladder. The homeowner confronted the suspect as he entered through the window. The suspect then descended and fled on foot.
A second 911 call was received shortly thereafter, reporting an erratic young male inside a residence near the home invasion.
A trooper and Wexford County Sheriff Deputies made entry into the second residence, detaining the male. The investigation revealed it to be the home invasion suspect.
The man was identified as 25-year-old Matthew Allen Stockman of Cadillac. Stockman was lodged in the Wexford County Jail and arraigned in the 84th District Court for home invasion first degree and resisting and obstructing police.
The Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post canine team was also called to the scene, locating additional evidence related to the home invasion investigation. The Cadillac Police Department assisted at the scene.
