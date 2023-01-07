CADILLAC — The 29-year-old Cadillac man who led police on a car chase Thursday morning faced charges Friday in Wexford County’s 84th District Court from that incident and another.
Andrew Scott Sluiter was charged with one count each of third-degree police officer fleeing, fourth-degree police officer fleeing, assault with a dangerous weapon, an automobile, and reckless driving for his connection with an incident on Jan. 5 in Haring Township and Cedar Creek Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence by twice the maximum.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said Sluiter was charged with the two different types of police officer fleeing offenses because one of the offenses included a collision. The other fleeing offense was sought because another officer joined the pursuit.
If convicted of the third-degree fleeing offense, Sluiter faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines, while for the other fleeing offense he faces up to four years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines. For the assault-related felony, Sluiter faces up to eight years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines.
In addition to those offenses, Sluiter faced another felony offense from a separate incident on Jan. 2 in Haring Township.
The 29-year-old also was arraigned on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a person under 13 but defendant 17 or older. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to that offense, too.
If convicted of the CSC offense, Sluiter faces up to a life sentence, but at least 25 years in prison.
The charges from both incidents are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Sluiter is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, it stated troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Sluiter because he had a known felony warrant. The vehicle stop occurred around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County. Police said the 29-year-old failed to stop for the troopers and led them on an approximately 18-minute vehicle pursuit.
As the pursuit entered Missaukee County, police said the male subject attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by an MSP K9 unit. Police said Sluiter taken into custody for his felony warrant and the charges stemming from the pursuit. The warrant police tried to stop Sluiter for was related to the Jan. 2 incident.
The court issued $500,000 cash or surety bonds in both cases and probable cause conferences were scheduled on Jan. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.