CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Cadillac man recently was arraigned in Wexford County’s 84th District Court on charges related to the receiving and concealing of stolen property.
Todd Aaron Baxter was charged with two felony counts of receiving and concealing stolen property $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and one misdemeanor count of receiving and concealing stolen property of $200 or more but less than $1,000 for his connection with incidents on Nov. 10 in Cadillac.
If convicted of the two felony offenses, Baxter faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $20,000 or three times the value of the property taken.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Baxter is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Nov. 10, police said a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle for an insurance violation on Mitchell Street near Pearl Street in Cadillac. During the traffic stop, police said the trooper observed a large vehicle part in the center console area.
The trooper asked the driver, later identified as Baxter, what the item was and he stated it was a muffler, according to police. The trooper was aware of recent catalytic converter thefts in the area and investigated further, which police said led to the discovery of several tools inside the vehicle. Police said the tools included a large manual car jack on the backseat floorboard and two more catalytic converters.
The items were seized and police said a report was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office. Shortly after, an arrest warrant was authorized and police said Baxter was arrested without incident.
In October, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post confirmed to have taken multiple complaints regarding the thefts of catalytic converters.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a redox reaction. Criminals target those parts because the catalytic converters contain metals, including platinum and copper.
MSP Seventh District spokesperson Lt. Derrick Carroll said in October the MSP started taking complaints in May. By June, those complaints started to ramp up, which coincided with the price of metal going up. Complaints coming into the post have been taken in Wexford and Grand Traverse counties. He also said thefts have occurred all along the M-115 corridor, especially from Cadillac to Mesick.
In October, Wexford County Detective Sgt. Chris Piskor said the sheriff’s office was averaging a few catalytic converter complaints a week. He said currently there is a market for them and it is driven by precious metals like platinum.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and Baxter is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 7.
