LAKE CITY — A 30-year-old Cadillac man faced multiple offenses stemming from him allegedly sending nude photos of himself to a minor during his recent arraignment in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court.
Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons was charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, intentional dissemination of sexually explicit material and using a computer to commit a crime for his connection with an incident on April 1, 2020 in Lake Township. If convicted of the accosting for immoral purposes offense, Simmons faces up to four years in prison and/or $4,000 and up to seven years in prison and/or $5,000 on the using a computer offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Simmons is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In October 2020, a parent contacted the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post and told troopers his adult son may have sent inappropriate photos to a minor, according to a press release from the MSP.
A lengthy investigation followed, which included interviews, search warrants and electronic equipment analysis by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, police said. Eventually, police said a warrant for the aforementioned charges was authorized on Feb. 24 by the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s Office.
Simmons turned himself in on March 2 and was lodged in the Missaukee County Jail pending his arraignment. The court released him on a personal recognizance bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on March 17.
