CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Cadillac man faced a single fraud-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Ronald James Grunwell was charged with one count of false pretenses of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for his connection with an incident on Oct. 31 in Cadillac. If convicted, Grunwell faces up to five years in prison and/or fines as high as $10,000 or three times the value of the money or property involved.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Grunwell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was contacted on Oct. 31 by a person who stated they had been defrauded by a man who advertised a sawmill for sale on Facebook Marketplace. A release by police said the victim drove to Grunwell’s Cadillac home and paid him $2,600 for the sawmill and for delivery of it from Lapeer. Police said the sawmill was allegedly in Lapeer.
The victim never received the sawmill and police said Grunwell was interviewed at the Parole and Probation Office in Cadillac. Police said Grunwell already was on probation for fraud out of Wexford County and he denied the allegations. Grunwell said he had a sawmill for sale, but never offered to move it, according to police.
Grunwell also told troopers another man was currently using the sawmill and police said he promised to deliver the sawmill by Nov. 2. Police said the sawmill was never delivered and a report was turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office. An arrest warrant was authorized on Dec. 5 and police said Grunwell turned himself in on Dec. 7.
Grunwell was released after the court issued a personal recognizance bond during his arraignment. He is scheduled to be back in the district court on Dec. 20. A probable cause conference was scheduled on Dec. 13.
