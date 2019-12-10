Cadillac man arrested for felonious assault

CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac man was charged with felonious assault recently in 84th District Court.
Dylan McQueen was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a brake caliper, for his connection with an incident on Dec. 7 in Cadillac. If convicted, McQueen faces up to four years in prison.
Troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 7 to a report of a possible assault at a residence located on 4th Avenue in Cadillac, police said. Once on the scene, troopers observed red discolorations in the snow that appeared consistent with blood.
The troopers also found a male suspect, later to be identified as McQueen, was barricaded inside an unattached garage, according to police. The victim was located at a friend’s house and alleged she had been assaulted when a brake caliper was thrown at her, police said. No medical attention was required and the red stains were determined to be a beverage that had spilled, police said.
A $2,500 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 17.
