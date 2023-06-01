Cadillac man arrested for riding stolen motorcycle

CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Cadillac man faced driving-related and other offenses in Wexford County’s 84th District Court for allegedly riding a stolen motorcycle.
Benjamin Robert Denzel was charged with one count of receiving and concealing stolen property, a motorcycle, driving while license suspended or revoked second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operating a motor vehicle with license forgery, alteration or false ID for his alleged connection with an incident on May 24 in Manton. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which can carry a potential life sentence or up to 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by more than or less than five years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Denzel is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At roughly 8:26 p.m. on May 24, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a motorcycle in Manton for a moving violation, according to a release by MSP. The rider later identified as Denzel, allegedly told the trooper his driver’s license was suspended and he could not produce any identification, police said.
The trooper confronted the driver about this and police said it was at that time he admitted to having warrants for his arrest and identified himself as Benjamin Robert Denzel. The trooper confirmed he had several warrants for his arrest out of several counties and his license was revoked. In addition to all of that, police said he was operating the motorcycle without insurance.
Police said the trooper checked the VIN of the motorcycle, a 2020 Honda Grom, and it showed that the bike had been stolen out of Cadillac on Aug. 24, 2021. At that point, Denzel was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
After his arraignment, the court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on June 13.
