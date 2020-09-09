CADILLAC — A personal injury crash was reported Saturday and a 22-year-old Cadillac man was arrested for allegedly drinking and driving.
At 11:50 p.m. Saturday, the Cadillac Police Department reported officers were dispatched to the area of North Boulevard and Kenwood Road for a personal injury crash. Once on scene, officers found substantial damage to both a vehicle that was driven by the 22-year-old and a parked vehicle on the side of the road, according to police.
As a result of the investigation, the 22-year-old Cadillac man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. A 21-year-old Cadillac man who was a passenger in the vehicle was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police said.
Both alcohol and speed were suspected to be contributing factors in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.