CADILLAC — A Cadillac man was arrested near Holly Road in Cadillac and is awaiting arraignment after for his alleged connection with a police chase Monday afternoon.
A release by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office stated at 1:19 p.m. Monday, a deputy from the sheriff's office attempted to stop a vehicle by the Cadillac man who was wanted on an absconder warrant out of the State of Michigan. The driver failed to stop and drove recklessly through the streets between South Mackinaw Trail and Holly Road, police said.
The driver was able to pull away from the pursuing deputy by running stop signs and driving through private parking lots at a high rate of speed, according to police. The deputy terminated the pursuit for safety reasons and police said the search continued for the vehicle.
A resident on Holly Road found a vehicle parked in their backyard and police said they alerted law enforcement. Soon after, deputies and Cadillac Police Department officers responded to the area and police said the man and his two passengers were located near where the vehicle was found.
The Cadillac man was arrested and faces potential charges of police officer flee and elude, fourth-degree child abuse and a parole violation. Police said the child abuse offense was authorized because one of the passengers was a 2-year-old child. Neither passenger was injured during the pursuit.
The name of the Cadillac man was not released pending his arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court. The sheriff's office was assisted by the Cadillac Police Department, Cadillac Police K-9 and the Michigan State Police.
This story will be updated after the man is arraigned in district court.
