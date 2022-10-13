CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man accepted a plea for his part in the dealing of two different types of drugs during recent proceedings in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Nicholas Charles Palazzolo entered a guilty plea for charges of delivery or manufacture methamphetamine, delivery or manufacture of a schedule 4 narcotic, alprazolam and a habitual offender second offense notice for his connection with an incident on Sept. 11, 2021 in Haring Township. The habitual offender second offense notice enhances the potential sentence by 1.5 times the maximum.
When he is sentenced in the next several weeks, Palazzolo faces up to 30 years in prison and/or fines as high as $37,500 for the delivery of methamphetamine conviction. He also faces up to six years in prison and/or $3,000 for the delivery of alprazolam conviction.
As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices attached to the two drug-related offenses, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, a spring-loaded double-edged knife and baton, and habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement Palazzolo will be sentenced with a minimum sentence cap of 70 months.
Palazzolo’s bond was remanded or revoked and he awaits sentencing.
