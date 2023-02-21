CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Cadillac man accepted a plea recently in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his part in February 2022 home invasion and stolen vehicle incidents.
Justin Michael Doan entered a no contest plea to first-degree home invasion for his connection with an incident on Feb. 4, 2022, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, a gas or air pistol, carrying a concealed weapon and a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing.
When sentenced, Doan faces up to 20 years in prison and/or fines as high as $5,000.
He also pleaded no contest to unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for his connection with a separate incident on Feb. 4 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000, operating a motor vehicle without a license and a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing.
When sentenced in this case, Doan faces up to five years in prison and a suspended driver’s license for up to a year.
A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. Related to the home invasion plea, a consecutive sentence may be imposed for any other conviction arising out of the same transaction. The bond in both cases was remanded or revoked by the court.
Police said they received a call around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2022, from a woman who reported she was shot in the face repeatedly with a BB gun by an unknown assailant. The suspect had forced open a door at the home before confronting the homeowner, police said. The suspect fled on foot from the home.
A short time later Cadillac Police were dispatched to the Speedway gas station for a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from the parking lot. The owner of the vehicle had left the car running with the keys in the ignition while going inside and came back and saw the vehicle was missing.
Later that night, a person walking called the police with a report of a vehicle driving at excessive speeds south on Mitchell Street. The vehicle matched the description of the stolen vehicle.
Cadillac officers located the stolen vehicle parked with two people inside at the EZ Mart parking lot on South Mitchell Street. Police took both people into custody. Following interviews, Doan and Jogina Margaret Barrette were arrested. Police said both admitted being involved with the home invasion on Ernst Street and stealing the vehicle from Speedway.
In February 2022, Cadillac Police said the victim was randomly selected and didn’t know either Doan or Barrette.
Barrette was sentenced in September to jail time and given fines for her part in the Feb. 4, 2022, incidents.
