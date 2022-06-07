CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac man was arrested near Holly Road in Cadillac and was arraigned in 84th District Court Tuesday after for his alleged connection with a police chase Monday afternoon.
Daniel Alex Bell was charged with one count of third-degree police officer fleeing and one count of fourth-degree child abuse for his connection with an incident on June 6 in Cadillac.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
If convicted of the fleeing offense, Bell faces a potential life sentence.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Bell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A release by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office stated at 1:19 p.m. Monday, a deputy from the sheriff's office attempted to stop Bell's vehicle, who was wanted on an absconder warrant out of the State of Michigan. Bell failed to stop and drove recklessly through the streets between South Mackinaw Trail and Holly Road, police said.
Bell was able to pull away from the pursuing deputy by running stop signs and driving through private parking lots at a high rate of speed, according to police. The deputy terminated the pursuit for safety reasons and police said the search continued for Bell.
A resident on Holly Road found a vehicle parked in their backyard and police said they alerted law enforcement. Soon after, deputies and Cadillac Police Department officers responded to the area and police said Bell and his two passengers were located near where the vehicle was found.
Bell was arrested and lodged pending his arraignment. Police said the child abuse offense was authorized because one of the passengers was a 2-year-old child. Neither passenger, however, was injured during the pursuit.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on June 14.
