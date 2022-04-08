CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Cadillac man arrested after a high-speed police chase last fall was arraigned Monday in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Matt Douglas Hesselink was charged with third-degree police officer fleeing, carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony firearms, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title, operating a motor vehicle without security, operating an unregistered vehicle and open container of alcohol in a vehicle for his connection with an incident on Oct. 24 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges which enhance the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted of the methamphetamine-related offense, Hesselink faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $22,500. He also could face up to two years consecutively with and preceding any terms of imprisonment imposed if convicted of the felony firearms offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hesselink is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
According to the Cadillac Police Department’s October press release, around noon on Oct. 24, officers attempted to stop a Ford Ranger pickup on North Lake Street near Haynes Street for having an improper license plate on the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Hesselink, did not stop and attempted to flee. The vehicle turned westbound onto Haynes Street and continued to M-115.
He turned north on M-115 driving above the posted speed limit and almost hit numerous vehicles. A Wexford County Sheriff’s Deputy deployed spike strips on M-115, but the driver was able to avoid the strips.
Hesselink turned onto South 31 Road and continued until he lost control on a curve and crashed the vehicle. Hesselink was injured in the crash and was transported to Munson Hospital in Traverse City. After searching the vehicle, police found a loaded handgun and drugs also were found in the vehicle.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for April 12.
