Cadillac man charged for domestic violence, damaging officer's car door

CADILLAC — A Cadillac man was charged recently in 84th District Court with several crimes in connection with an incident earlier this month.
According to court records, Roger James Brown, 31, faces a charge of interfering with an electronic communication — from a telephone — domestic violence, and malicious destruction of fire or police property — a rear door of a patrol car.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred Aug. 10.
A habitual offender third offense notice was added to charges, which means Brown could face up to nine years in prison at sentencing.
According to court records, Brown has previous convictions of possession of analogs and attempted larceny in a building.
Brown is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
A $500 cash or surety bond was issued for Brown and a probable cause conference scheduled for Aug. 20.
