CADILLAC — Matthew Raymond Irwin, 44 of Cadillac, was charged recently in 84th District Court with malicious destruction of person property — a fence — and domestic violence, third offense notice.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on March 19, 2018.
If convicted, Irwin faces up to five years in prison and fines in the amount of three times the destruction or injury caused.
A personal recognizance bond was issued for Irwin and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Aug. 13.
Irwin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
