Cadillac man charged for domestic violence, police ARO

CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Cadillac man faces charges related to domestic violence and an incident involving police.
Paul Thomas Drawdy was charged recently in 84th District Court with police officer assault, resist or obstruct and domestic violence, second offense, in connection with an incident that occurred Aug. 6 in Cadillac.
A habitual offender, fourth offense notice was added to charges. According to court records, Drawdy was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated third offense, failing to pay child support and police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
As a result of the habitual offender enhanced sentencing, Drawdy faces up to 15 years in prison.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond has been issued for Drawdy and a probable cause conference has been scheduled for Aug. 13.
Drawdy is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
