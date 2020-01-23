Cadillac man charged for drunken driving while plowing driveway

CADILLAC — A 67-year-old Cadillac man was charged in 84th District Court with drunken driving after it was alleged he hit a power pole while plowing a driveway.
James Daniel Thomas was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 19 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, Thomas faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charge in question is an accusation. Thomas is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were called to M-115 near 46 Road in Clam Lake Township for a report of two vehicles damaged by a low hanging power line, according to a release issued by the MSP. When the troopers arrived, fire personnel were on scene blocking the roadway while Consumers Energy worked to turn off the power to the line, police said.
During the investigation, the drivers of the damaged vehicles told troopers a person was plowing his driveway near the scene and troopers observed tire tracks in the snow leading to the pole, according to the release. Troopers surmised the truck plowing the driveway had struck the grounding rod on the pole causing the wires to sag, police said.
A truck was parked at the residence near where the pole was allegedly hit and the driver of the truck was found to be Thomas, according to the release. When troopers were talking with Thomas he displayed signs of intoxication and stated he must have struck the pole while plowing, police said.
When asked by troopers, Thomas refused sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, according to the release. Thomas was then transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for a blood draw and then he was lodged in the Wexford County Jail, police said.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and Thomas is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 28.
