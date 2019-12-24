Cadillac man charged for filing false complaint

CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Cadillac man was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court on one felony count for filing a false report and multiple misdemeanor offenses.
Anthony Phillip Williams was charged with one count of false report of a felony, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, to a 911 operator, using emergency 911 service for an unauthorized purpose and disturbing the peace for his connection with an incident on Nov. 24 in Cadillac.
If convicted, Williams II faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Williams is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 2.
