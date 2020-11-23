CADILLAC — A 41-year-old Cadillac man was charged with multiple felonies including fleeing and eluding police during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Michael Jason Boven was charged with one count each of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection within incidents on Sept. 1 and Nov. 14 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges.
The charges in question are only accusations. Boven is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 9 p.m. on Sept. 1, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post attempted to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee for a registration plate violation on 34 Road near Mitchell Street in Haring Township, according to a release by police. When the trooper activated the patrol vehicle's lights and siren, police said the vehicle sped off through a parking lot at a high rate of speed, and the trooper lost sight of the Jeep.
After an investigation, police said it led to Boven being identified as the driver. A report was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office and a warrant was issued for Boven's arrest, according to police.
On Nov. 14, a trooper stopped to investigate an occupied but parked Chevrolet Blazer on a seasonal road in Haring Township, East 30 Road, according to the release. The driver exited the vehicle and ran through a field despite orders by the trooper to stop, police said. The trooper gave chase, and police said the man was found hiding in the tall grass under a tree. He was identified as Boven. He told police he knew a warrant was out for his arrest, and that was why he fled from his vehicle, police said.
He was lodged in the Wexford County Jail until his arraignment. The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
