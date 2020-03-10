CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Cadillac man was arrested and arraigned Monday in Wexford County's 84th District Court after police said Sunday they were looking for a suspicious person who appeared to be breaking and entering into a home in Cadillac.
Samuel Jacob Hubbell was charged with one count of second-degree home invasion, a North Park Street home, for his connection with an incident on March 8 in Cadillac. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines.
He also was charged with one count of breaking and entering, entering a home located on East Nelson Street without breaking with intent and one count of breaking and entering a vehicle, a Chevrolet Blazer, to steal property valued at less than $200 for his connection with another incident on March 8 in Cadillac. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prisons or $2,500 in fines on the felony breaking and entering offense.
At 7 a.m. Sunday officers from the Cadillac Police Department responded to a call regarding a suspicious male subject who appeared to be breaking and entering into a home near East Nelson Street.
The suspect, later believed to Hubbell, was described as a white male and wearing a white hoodie with black sleeves and a backpack. He was last seen walking northbound toward East Bremer Street. According to a Cadillac Police Department press release, Hubbell had gone into two homes on Nelson Street before leaving the area.
After speaking to another resident, police were able to obtain security footage of Hubbell entering a vehicle and then walking toward the home where the security cameras were located.
