CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Cadillac man faced a felony and misdemeanor offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Thomas Alan Peterson was charged with one count of interfering with electronic communication and one count of domestic violence for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of May 2 and May 3 in Selma Township. If convicted, Peterson faces up to two years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines for his part in the communications-related felony.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Peterson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on June 8.
