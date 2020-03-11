Cadillac man charged for making bomb threat to GT County bank

TRAVERSE CITY — A 39-year-old Cadillac man faced a charge in Grand Traverse County’s 86th District Court that alleged he made a false bomb threat against a Fifth Third Bank branch in Traverse City.
Michael John Wirkutis was charged recently with one count of false report or threat of bomb/threat for his connection with an incident on March 6. If convicted, Wirkutis faces up to four years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Wirkutis is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The 39-year-old called a local news outlet at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 6 to let it know a bank robbery involving explosives was going to happen in Traverse City, according to a Traverse City Police report.
At the time, it was unknown which Fifth Third branch was the intended target and local law enforcement was positioned in the area of Fifth Third branches.
Through an investigation, the Traverse City Police Department learned the identity and location of the suspect who made the threat.
The suspect was then arrested without incident as he left his East Nelson Street home in Cadillac by Traverse Narcotic Team members. TNT Lt. Mike Bush said the team became involved after Traverse City Police Department reached out asking if Wirkutis was known to them.
Due to Wirkutis living in Wexford County, Bush said TNT was asked to do surveillance on his home. When he exited the residence and started walking down the sidewalk, TNT moved in and made the arrest. TNT detectives turned over Wirkutis to the Cadillac Police Department who was then turned him over to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said no charges have been filed locally regarding the recent allegations.
In September 2019, Wirkutis was charged with placing offensive substances with intent to alarm, according to court documents and previous reporting by the Cadillac News. The district court denied probable cause but he was arraigned on the charge in October 2019. Allegedly, Wirkutis placed on a stove a boiling pot containing a bleach mixture at the community corrections’ transition house. It caused an explosive flash. No property or people were injured.
Wirkutis was released after his recent arraignment in 86th District Court on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond which means if he commits any bond violation he will owe the court $10,000. A probable cause conference in Grand Traverse County is scheduled for March 23 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 30.
