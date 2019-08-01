Cadillac man charged for making 'jailhouse wine'

CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Cadillac man was charged recently in 84th District Court with possession contraband inside the Wexford County Jail.
Patrick Lynn Helmboldt Jr. was charged with one count of jail prisoner possessing contraband, alcoholic liquor for his connection with an incident on April 7 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge which carries a penalty of twice the maximum sentence on the primary offense.
If convicted, Helmboldt faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Helmboldt is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said Helmboldt was attempting to make alcohol using food and other items that are available to inmates. The process for making "Jailhouse wine" includes using things such as apples, oranges, fruit cocktail, fruit juices, hard candy, sugar, high fructose syrup, and possibly other ingredients, including crumbled bread to create the alcoholic beverage.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 6.
