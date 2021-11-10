CADILLAC — A 79-year-old Cadillac man faced two offenses related to a recent drunken driving incident during his arraignment in 84th District Court.
Nicholas James Nelson was charged with police officer assault, resist or obstruct and operating while intoxicated for his connection with an incident on Nov. 6 in Cadillac. If convicted of the felony police officer assault, resist or obstruct offense, Nelson faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Nelson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,000 cash bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 16.
