CADILLAC — While it may be legal for adults to possess both tobacco and marijuana as an adult in Michigan, a Cadillac man is learning it is illegal to provide those substances to minors.
Thomas Curtis Baker, 23, faced charges in Wexford County’s 84th District Court of delivery of a controlled substance, Scheduled 4 — marijuana, to a minor, furnishing tobacco to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and using a computer to commit a crime for his connection with incidents occurring in December 2021.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Baker is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In December 2021, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was called to a residence in Cadillac after the parents of a minor discovered their daughter had been using vaping products, according to a press release from the post. Police said the parents also saw conversations on their child’s cell phone that made them concerned about their child’s activities.
As a result, police said the parents took their child’s cell phone and didn’t allow their daughter access to the internet. The cell phone was later seized by the trooper and turned over to the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, police said.
Several search warrants were executed and police said data recovered revealed the minor had been obtaining vaping and THC products from a man identified as Baker. The minor and Baker were using Snapchat to facilitate the purchase of nicotine and THC products, and police said the two had numerous conversations discussing the delivery of marijuana and other nicotine vaping products.
Police said the alleged conversations included quantities and prices and troopers also were able to obtain home surveillance footage of a vehicle, that matched the description of Baker’s, dropping off the products in the mailbox at the minor’s home.
The minor was interviewed at the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, and police said Baker also was interviewed. Police said he denied all allegations. A report was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office, which authorized an arrest warrant on Dec. 6, police said.
Baker was arrested on Dec. 15 and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his arraignment. The court issued a personal recognizance bond and Baker is scheduled to be back in district court on Jan. 3.
