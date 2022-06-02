CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Cadillac man faced stalking and two other offenses during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Joseph Gene Porter was charged with stalking, impersonating a peace officer and a false report of a felony for his connection with incidents occurring in February. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges which enhance the penalty by twice the maximum sentence.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Porter is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a press release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, it stated troopers were called to speak with a woman in Clam Lake Township about a threatening phone call she received. Police said she told troopers her ex-husband, identified as Porter, had been continuously calling and harassing her. During the investigation, police said the troopers learned Porter had also impersonated a Wexford County Sheriff’s Office deputy by leaving a message on his ex-wife’s voicemail.
In the message, police said it is alleged he identified himself as a Wexford County deputy and wanted to speak with her about something she had allegedly stolen from Porter. Police said he also falsely reported his ex-wife was threatening him with a gun and stated she was going to bomb his home.
A report was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued on May 13. Porter was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail until his arraignment.
The court issued a $2,500 cash or surety bond.
