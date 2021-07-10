CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac man faced a larceny offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Ronald Duane Pedrin Jr. was charged with one count of larceny in a building for allegedly taking alcoholic beverages from the Admiral's gas station on July 5 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the penalty to twice the maximum.
If convicted, Pedrin Jr. faces up to eight years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Pedrin Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Pedrin Jr. was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for July 13.
