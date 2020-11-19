CADILLAC — A 52-year-old Cadillac man faced multiple charges including larceny during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Arnold Duane Holmes was charged with two counts of assault or assault and battery and one count each of police officer assault, resist or obstruct, and larceny under $200 for his connection with incidents occurring on Sept. 27.
The charges in question are only accusations. Holmes is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At roughly 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 27, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was sent to a threat complaint on M-115 in Clam Lake Township, according to a release by police. Once the trooper arrived at the scene, police said the suspect, identified as Holmes, refused to cooperate with the investigation and threatened the trooper with the release of his aggressive dog during the investigation.
The incident began when a motorist had a flat tire on M-115 in front of Holmes' residence, and another motorist stopped to help, according to police. It was at that time police said Holmes came out with his dog and threatened to release his dog on them. The motorist and the good samaritan called 911, and they both got in the vehicle of the good samaritan and drove up the road, police said.
While waiting for police to arrive, police said they witnessed Holmes open the door of the stranded motorist's vehicle and climb inside. Holmes eventually exited the vehicle, and police said he went back inside his residence.
It was at that point that the trooper who arrived on the scene contacted Holmes, and that is when police said he threatened the trooper with his dog. The trooper continued to talk to Holmes, who had taken the keys from the vehicle but was being uncooperative, according to the release. Holmes eventually released the dog on the trooper, who kept the dog away by pointing a flashlight at it, police said.
The confrontation continued, and a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer and a Wexford County Sheriff's Office deputy assisted the trooper, according to police. A tow truck service was called to remove the vehicle since Holmes had taken the keys and was not cooperating, police said.
A report was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office, and an arrest warrant was issued for Holmes, who turned himself in on Nov. 13, according to police.
As part of his arraignment, Holmes was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond.
