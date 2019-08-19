Cadillac man charged for violating Sex Offenders Registration Act

CADILLAC — A Cadillac man faces prison time after police say he failed to register his address as a sex offender.
According to court records, James Dean Hill, 46, was charged with violating the Michigan Sex Offenders Registration Act in connection with an incident that occurred May 31, 2016 in Clam Lake Township.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to charges, which means he faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing.
Court records indicate Hill has previous convictions of attempted larceny, failing to return rental property and larceny in a building.
Hill is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued for Hill and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Aug. 20.
