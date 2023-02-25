CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Cadillac man is alleged to have issued a check for more than $3,000 without having sufficient funds to cover the amount, according to court documents from Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Michael Joseph Korpi was arraigned recently on a single charge of check — sufficient funds of $500 or more for his connection with an incident on Nov. 15 in Haring Township. It is alleged the check was for $3,324.50.
If convicted, Korpi faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines or three times the amount payable.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Korpi is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Korpi was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Feb. 28.
