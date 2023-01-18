CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man faced multiple offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court related to the contractor work he allegedly completed illegally.
Jakob Lee Dexter-Mattson-Frontera entered a not guilty plea to a felony count of fraudulent use of the building contract fund and a misdemeanor count of unlicensed practice of occupation or use of title for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Sept. 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, in Boon Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.
Before this arraignment circuit court, he previously entered not guilty pleas to felony counts of false pretenses $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and fraudulent use of the building contract fund and one misdemeanor count of unlicensed practicing or use or title of occupational skills trade regulation act for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Feb. 18, 2020, and Sept. 13, 2021, in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to those charges.
If convicted, Dexter-Mattson-Frontera faces up to life in prison on the false pretenses felony and up to 15 years in prison on the fraudulent use of the building contract fund felony.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Dexter-Mattson-Frontera is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Leading up to his arrest, police were contacted by two different victims in September 2021 concerning a man they hired to do construction work, according to a release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.
The man, later identified as Dexter-Mattson-Frontera, had a warrant for his arrest out of Grand Traverse County for similar allegations when this case was opened in 2021, police said. The first victim hired Dexter-Mattson-Frontera to do work on his property, but police said he never finished the job.
Police said the other victim posted the need for a contractor on social media and Dexter-Mattson-Frontera responded. He was contracted to pour a concrete slab for a building, according to police.
The slab was poured, but when another contractor came to put up a building, police said they were unable to perform that job because of the poor quality of the slab, its unevenness and there were no footings.
Police said Dexter-Mattson-Frontera also failed to obtain a permit for the job, refused to fix the slab and another contractor was called in to finish the job at a cost of more than $11,000.
A report was turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued. Police said Dexter-Mattson-Frontera turned himself in on Nov. 30.
Bonds from his district court arraignments were continued by the circuit court.
