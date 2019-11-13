Cadillac man charged in circuit court on drug dealing, possession charges

CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Cadillac man faced methamphetamine- and Buprenorphine-related charges after his recent arraignment in 28th Circuit Court.
Chantry Steven Linseman stood mute to one count each of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and possession of Buprenorphine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident of Oct. 14 in Cadillac. If convicted, Linseman faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Linseman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Oct. 14 Traverse Narcotics Team detectives received information about Linseman's activities, according to a TNT press release. The investigation led detectives from TNT and Michigan State Police troopers to perform a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop, troopers confirmed Linseman had methamphetamine, suspected heroin, suspected LSD, and prescription medications in his possession and intended to deliver/sell the drugs.
Additional charges may be sought pending laboratory examination of additional seized substances, according to TNT.
A $200,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.